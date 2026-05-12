Sacramento Kings jerseys will feature Sutter Health patch starting next season

A new sponsorship patch will adorn the jerseys of Sacramento Kings players next season.

The team announced a new partnership with the nonprofit healthcare system Sutter Health on Tuesday.

Starting with the 2026-27 season, the Sutter Health patch will appear on Kings jerseys. Sutter Health physicians will also serve as the team's doctors.

"This partnership is about broadening our reach and impact in the city where Sutter was founded," Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said in a statement.

Sutter Health is headquartered in Sacramento.

The NBA started allowing teams to add sponsorship branding to jerseys in the 2017-18 season.

Phoong Law was the Kings' previous jersey patch sponsor. Other Kings jersey patch sponsors have included Reviver and Blue Diamond Almonds.