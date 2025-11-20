Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis to miss at least 3-4 weeks with partial meniscus tear

An MRI revealed Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, the team announced on Thursday.

Sabonis experienced soreness in the knee following Sunday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Sabonis then sat out Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The three-time All-Star will be reevaluated in about three to four weeks.

Sabonis missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury that he suffered in an October exhibition game.

The Kings will take on the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night.