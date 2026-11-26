As families across the region prepare to travel and gather with loved ones for Thanksgiving, one Sacramento kindergarten class spent the day before its holiday break celebrating the things that matter most.

Students in Joanne Le's kindergarten class at Pony Express Elementary School marked the occasion with handmade balloons, a school parade, plenty of holiday spirit and a lesson in gratitude.

The children showed off their handmade balloon creations, including a tiger they named "Chloe," a Mr. Potato Head and a zebra.

The young students also had some advice for families preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

One student named Emerson suggested stuffing ingredients inside the turkey and cooking it in the oven. When asked how long it should cook, another student named Avery guessed 20 hours, while a third student named Adan suggested five minutes.

As for side dishes, student Aliyah recommended serving snacks, and Avery suggested vegetables. Emerson, meanwhile, said he prefers charcuterie boards.

Beyond the holiday fun, the celebration gave students a chance to reflect on what they appreciate. And holiday spirit is something their teacher shares.

"I've been teaching for 27 years — kindergarten for 12 — and I am thankful for friends and family and to be here at Pony Express Elementary," Le said.

The students shared their own reasons for being thankful, from celebrating with family to spending time with their dogs and playing with cousins.

The class also took time to appreciate the everyday experiences of learning, moving and stretching together.

After a morning filled with creativity, laughter and reminders to appreciate the little things, the students had one final message to share: "Happy Thanksgiving!"