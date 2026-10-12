Sacramento man uses music and movement to help children with disabilities shine

California spends billions of dollars each year on developmental services, including support for people with autism. But for many families, finding the right resources and programs can still be a challenge.

In Sacramento, one man is working to make a difference by creating a space where children can learn, perform and express themselves — all at no cost. And he does it in a bright red hot jalapeño suit.

Jerry Turner, founder of the nonprofit Jahri's World, uses music, movement and dance to connect with children, including those with disabilities, while bringing families together.

The idea began about a decade ago at Capitol Elementary, shortly after Turner graduated from Sacramento State and began working with at-risk youth. He noticed students retained more of what they learned when lessons were paired with music and movement.

"I've always taken an interest in making education fun through music, and it's a way to engage with the children," Turner said.

He eventually expanded that approach to performing for children with disabilities, offering the experience free of charge.

Turner said he works with many families raising children on the autism spectrum, who often face expensive services and other challenges while trying to find the right support.

Now, Jahri's World is reaching families beyond the Sacramento area, with social media videos helping spread its message nationwide.

"Parents are learning about their child through a Jahri's World experience," Turner said.

For Nia, a mother of four, the experience has been especially meaningful. Three of her children are on the autism spectrum, and she says finding programs that can support them has been difficult as a low-income family.

"Sometimes you be ready to give up, and it's very overwhelming," Nia said.

She said there are few resources available for children with disabilities, making Jahri's World's free performances particularly valuable.

"There's hardly anything out here right now for the disabled, and for him to do it free of charge, [it] speaks volumes…" she said.

Jahri's World began working with Nia's children a few years ago. At the time, her daughter Harmony was struggling to communicate verbally.

Nia said Turner encouraged her to consider that her daughter might be communicating in ways she did not immediately recognize.

"I was getting upset. I was. And he talked to me. He said, 'You have to understand that may be her way of communication,' " Nia said.

Turner recalled visiting the family when Harmony began having conversations with him. He said watching her verbal development has been one of the rewarding parts of working with the children.

Jahri's World aims to meet children where they are, giving them a comfortable environment to explore their abilities and become more comfortable engaging with the world around them.

For Nia, the impact comes from having someone who believes in her children and gives them room to grow.

"It just takes a little mustard seed, and I feel like," she said, before I joked, "and a jalapeño?"

"And a jalapeño to spice it up," Nia replied with a laugh.

Nia said Turner has stepped in to advocate for and support not only her children, but other families as well.

While the children are dancing and singing, the performances also give parents a chance to see their children in a different light — and to find joy amid the challenges of navigating support services.

"The performance is one time.. But it's life-changing. It's something children, parents and families are taking with them, and it brings joy in the midst of some dark times," Turner said.

Jahri's World is a nonprofit, and Turner said he runs it as part of his ministry and as a way to give back to the community. Families can follow the organization's social media accounts for information about upcoming events.