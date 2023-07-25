Sacramento is home to some of the worst drivers in the country

Sacramento is home to some of the worst drivers in the country

SACRAMENTO -- It's one more reason to be careful on the road this morning.

A study from QuoteWizard found that the Sacramento area is home to some of the worst drivers in the country.

The study looked at six million car insurance quotes based on accidents from 70 different cities. Four specific categories were looked at:

speeding tickets

citations, including running a red light or using a cell phone while driving

accidents

DUIs

Sacramento is the sixth worst city for all of the above, but it ranks especially low when it comes to accidents.

Four of the bottom five "worst cities to drive" when it comes to crashes are in California, and they include San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Riverside.

A lot of these crashes turn deadly as discovered by Trip, a transportation research group, which found that traffic fatalities jumped 22% from 2019 to 2022.

According to experts, the reason behind the spike in traffic fatalities is frustration from the pandemic which led to more aggressive drivers who take greater risks on the road.

Even though the pandemic is behind us, these poor habits seem to be lingering.

Federal transportation officials are pushing for the following to cut down on crashes:

add more rumble strips

pave the shoulders

add turn lanes

put in more lighting in urban areas

Summer can be extra dangerous on the highways because that's when a lot of construction projects are going on.