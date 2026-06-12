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Traffic backs up on Interstate 5 in Sacramento after septic truck crash spills sewage

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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Traffic backed up on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento Friday afternoon after a septic truck overturned and spilled sewage, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Sutterville Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the septic truck was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Sac Metro Fire said about 100 gallons of sewage spilled and the incident turned into a hazmat situation. 

Two lanes of I-5 were expected to be closed until about 5 p.m. 

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately known.

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