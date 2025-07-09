Driver who tried to ram Sacramento deputy's car arrested at UC Davis after chase, sheriff says

A woman accused of trying to ram a law enforcement vehicle with a car was arrested after leading a chase from the Arden-Arcade area to the UC Davis campus, officials said Wednesday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a caller indicated that the woman first hit an employee at the In-N-Out on Alta Arden Expressway with the vehicle. The sheriff's office said shortly before 7:20 p.m. that it was still working to confirm whether the employee was hit and what led to that incident.

No injuries were reported.

Once deputies arrived after that initial call, the woman tried to drive her vehicle into a patrol car but instead hit a civilian vehicle, deputies said.

The woman drove off from the scene and led deputies on a chase, stopping near the UC Davis football field, where the sheriff's office said she was detained. Her name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said the woman faces charges of felony vandalism for swiping a patrol car and a citizen's car, resisting arrest, and felony evading.