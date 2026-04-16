Sacramento's I Street Bridge replacement construction delayed after bids came in over budget

The start of construction for the new I Street Bridge in Sacramento will be delayed after bids came in much higher than anticipated, the city said.

Construction was anticipated to begin this summer, but the project is anticipated to cost much more than it was originally estimated. City officials said the start of construction is likely to begin in 2027.

"If we don't move forward from here, it would be extremely difficult to get a project like this back to this stage in the future," said Sacramento Assistant City Manager Ryan Moore. "This project remains a priority for the City and our regional partners as we work through funding challenges and move it forward."

Construction estimated to cost $300 million, but bids ranged from $398 million to $517 million. Officials said construction costs have been influenced by supply chains, labor markets and broader economic conditions.

City staff is expected to begin rejecting the bids and returning to the market. Works will include coordinating with the Sacramento Transportation Authority, regional partners and Caltrans. They will also evaluate possible adjustments to the project's scope.

The project remains fully designed and permitted, which could be difficult to replicate if the project stalls for an extended period.

I Street Bridge was built in 1911 and would remain in place as a converted bicycle and pedestrian-only bridge.

The new bridge will also have pedestrian and bicycle paths, but will also include wider travel lanes to accommodate buses and emergency vehicles.