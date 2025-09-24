Watch CBS News
Crash involving diesel truck, Corvette on Highway 50 in Sacramento leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

One person has died after a crash involving a Corvette and a diesel truck along Highway 50 in Sacramento, authorities say.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, along the eastbound side of the freeway near Howe Avenue and in the Fix50 construction zone.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Corvette ended up partially underneath the truck.

hwy50-deadly-crash-chp.jpg
Scene of the crash.  California Highway Patrol

Lanes were left blocked through the rest of the late morning hours.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person had died in the crash. No other details about the person who died have been released.

All lanes were back open just after noon. 

Cecilio Padilla

