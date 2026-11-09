Sacramento home heavily damaged in fire that kills 2 dogs

Two dogs died in a house fire that tore through a Sacramento home early Monday morning, while three people inside escaped safely, fire officials said.

Sacramento Fire crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to a home on Caravaggio Circle for a reported garage fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread through the first and second floors and into the attic. Fire was also burning along a fence beside the home.

Three people inside were able to get out safely. Of the three dogs in the home, firefighters said one escaped but two died in the fire.

Aftermath of the fire on Caravaggio Circle.

Crews deployed multiple hose lines and kept the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage, but the intense heat destroyed much of the evidence and the exact cause remains unknown.

The home suffered extensive damage, with officials saying most of what was inside was lost.

No people were injured, firefighters said.