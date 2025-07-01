Watch CBS News
Sacramento police investigating homicide near 26th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Officers are investigating the death of a man in Sacramento late Monday night as a homicide.

Sacramento police say officers responded near 26th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard just before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of an assault.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. No specific details about the man's injuries were released, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the man has not yet been released by authorities. 

