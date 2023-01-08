Watch CBS News
Sacramento homeless woman dead after tree falls on her

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A homeless woman on a levy died from injuries sustained from a tree falling on her.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.

They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.

Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.

