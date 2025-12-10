Dog dies in fire at Sacramento home with "extreme" hoarder conditions, firefighters say

An early morning fire at a south Sacramento home was difficult to fight due to hoarder conditions, firefighters say.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along 60th Avenue, off of Florin Road, just after 4 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from the home by first responders, but firefighters say they were met with "extreme" hoarder conditions when they tried to get in through the front door.

Sadly family dog has died in fire on 60th Ave in South Sac. @SacFirePIO crews remain on scene. Two other adult occupants inside were able to get out safely. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/xa2CoaUFqT — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) December 10, 2025

Firefighters say their initial attempts to make an attack line were difficult, with crews going in through the back also finding a half-empty swimming pool with belongings inside.

Crews were able to contain the flames despite the challenges.

One dog who lived at the home died in the fire, firefighters say. Two people who lived inside the home got out safely.