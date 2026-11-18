Students at Sacramento's Grant High School celebrated Hmong culture and traditions on Wednesday during an annual New Year festival aimed at connecting younger generations with their heritage.

The event featured traditional music, dancing and clothing, giving students an opportunity to showcase their culture and learn more about the traditions passed down through their families.

"It's important to have events like this because it really makes us remember who we are, where we came from," said Savannah Yang, a Grant High School junior.

Yang said the celebration is also a chance to share her appreciation for Hmong culture with others.

"It's amazing. I love it so much. I feel like the music, so much comes to mind. Personally, I just love my culture so much," she said.

For some students, events like the festival play an important role in keeping cultural traditions alive.

"I feel our culture is disappearing in a sense, so it's good to have these events and to embrace what the culture is all about," said Carolyna Yang, a member of the UC Davis Hmong Student Union.

Ethan Thao, a UC Davis junior, said he grew up speaking Hmong but has lost some of his fluency over the years.

"Growing up, I lost my native tongue, but I still speak Hmong here and there, especially to our elders," Thao said.

Grant High School has had a Hmong club on campus for more than 30 years and is one of the few schools in the Sacramento region to offer classes in the language.

The courses give students an opportunity to develop their ability to speak, read and write Hmong, while also helping them maintain a connection to their heritage. The language course can also be used toward college admission requirements.

"Not a lot of our students are speaking the language, but because of the class, our students are able to maintain it," said Gloria Thao, the school's Hmong Club faculty adviser.

The Sacramento region is home to the nation's third-largest population of people with Hmong ancestry.

Many Hmong families came to the United States more than 50 years ago after the Vietnam War. Hmong people fought alongside U.S. forces during the conflict, and many later resettled in the United States.

Today, many young people in the community are the first generation in their families to be born in the U.S., making efforts to preserve language and cultural traditions especially important.

"Events like this, they inspire the youth. It makes you feel connected to your community," Ethan Thao said.

The celebrations continue later this month with a three-day Hmong New Year festival at Cal Expo, beginning the day after Thanksgiving. The event is expected to feature live entertainment and cultural activities.