Thousands rally across Sacramento for "Hands Off!" protest, others push for Gov. Newsom recall

Thousands rally in "Hands Off!" protest in Sacramento while other push for recall of Gov. Newsom

Thousands rally in "Hands Off!" protest in Sacramento while other push for recall of Gov. Newsom

Thousands rally in "Hands Off!" protest in Sacramento while other push for recall of Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO – Thousands of people gathered at the California State Capitol making their voices heard as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.

Protesters took to the streets nationwide Saturday, voicing their opposition to President Trump and his sweeping tariffs triggering a stock market crash earlier this week.

"No matter who you voted for, we think everybody belongs in this movement," Talia Zamudio said.

The Sacramento rally was organized by a group called January 2029, which formed just three weeks ago in response to what the group is calling Trump's authoritarian overreach.

"We are going to be here often. We have a lot of energy and passion. We want to be safe and peaceful and by all means, we want everybody to join us," Zamudio said.

Since its formation, the group has grown and joined forces with local organizations and is now leading what's being called the largest anti-Trump protest in the region since the president took office.

"If we can do this work together then we can make things happen. We can have the America we want to see for everyone," Madelyn Gelpi said.

Meanwhile, in north Sacramento, people dressed in MAGA gear gathered to call for a recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We need to unite and stand together and vote and do more events like this," Topher said.

They listed the handling of COVID-19, high taxes, a water crisis, corruption and immigration policy as the reasons behind their call to recall.

"Not only do we not like Gavin Newsom and I know people on the left and right, people are not getting along, a lot of people don't like Donald Trump but he's doing a lot of great things for this country," Beast said.

The secretary of state's office says a recall petition would need more than 1.3 million signatures to recall the governor. However, that would be unlikely since he doesn't have much time left in office and he can't run for reelection.