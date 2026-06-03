Sacramento's GoldenSky country music festival eyes 2027 return

After several years on hiatus, organizers are touting a 2027 return for Sacramento's GoldenSky Music Festival.

The festival's return was announced during Visit Sacramento's State of Tourism discussion, with organizers committing to hold GoldenSky in Sacramento in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Exact dates and the artist lineup will be revealed later in 2026, organizers said. GoldenSky has typically taken place the week after Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

GoldenSky focuses on country music and is seen as a complement to Aftershock, which focuses on rock music. Previous GoldenSky headliners have included Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Ashley McBryde.

GoldenSky was last held in 2024.