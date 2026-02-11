GoldenSky Music Festival in Sacramento postponed again, aims for 2027 return

After no event in 2025, GoldenSky Music Festival will not return to Sacramento in 2026 either.

The country music festival posted to Facebook on Wednesday that it's aiming to return in 2027.

"We've made the decision to take one additional year to ensure that GoldenSky returns at the right time and at the level our fans, artists and partners expect," the post read. "Our goal is to return in 2027, and we appreciate your continued support."

After a three-year run, the music festival did not return in 2025, saying it had its "sights on an even bigger and better return." At the time, organizers were hoping to return in 2026.

In 2024, headliners included Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman and Riley Green. That year, the event expanded to three days in October at Discovery Park, bringing in 75,000 music fans to the area and about a $14 million economic boost.