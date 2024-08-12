Sacramento gets high marks for STEM careers. So where are the jobs?

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento has been named one of the friendliest metro areas for STEM careers in the country, so where are the jobs?

A new analysis from WalletHub surprised many, saying Sacramento was the fifth-friendliest metro area for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers – ahead of even San Jose and San Francisco.

But, that same study also ranked Sacramento 46th in STEM job opportunities.

So how can both of those be true?

Experts say Sacramento has been laying the groundwork for jobs in STEM to take off. Colleges like UC Davis and Sacramento State helped with the friendliness score, while the region's available land area also scored points for infrastructure. Cost of living and quality of life was also a major plus for Sacramento in the ranking.

But, according to CEO and president of the California Manufacturers and Technology Association Lance Hastings, we're still fighting the stigma of being a government town.

"People aren't really thinking 'Sacramento' when they're talking about growing their operations, but we're making a really good case for that," Hastings said. "I think because of the universities in town, both Sac State and UC Davis, we really have an opportunity to start in STEM."

As they say, if you build it, they will come.

And as Hastings says, with all those factors that make Sacramento so friendly toward STEM careers, the job opportunities aren't far behind.