Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus brings country flair to Pride Month with "Rhinestone Cowboy" show

It's Pride Month, and one popular singing group is getting ready for opening night in Sacramento. But before they hit the stage, they're fine-tuning their vocals and dusting off their boots and hats.

The Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus is preparing for its annual concert. This year's show is called "Rhinestone Cowboy."

For long-time chorus member, Mike Tentis, this isn't his first rodeo.

"I have been singing with the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus for 38 years. I moved here in 1987," Tentis said.

Tentis said that for those who think they may not like country music, think again.

"I can guarantee you, you will find a song or two in this show that everyone will like," Tentis said. "It's just really good music."

David Labarre joined the chorus back in 2021. He also serves as the group's board president.

"The group has been around for 41 years," Labarre said. "We're entering our 42nd season in the fall."

Through the years, the singing group has evolved to allow anyone to audition.

"You don't have to be gay, nor be a man to be singing with the SGMC," Labarre said. "As long as you can sing within the tenor and bass range, we accept all singers."

He believes their popularity and longevity come from two important groups.

"Community and family are what really have made us so successful and continue to allow us to go for so long," Labarre said. "This has been a group that's allowed to bring together folks from all over the lgtbq+ community."

Vincente Melgari is a new chorus member. His love for music started at an early age while growing up in Mexico.

"Stepping on stage, it feels like going home," he said. "It feels like you're flying."

Melgari said expressing happiness through music can serve as a powerful force.

"I think joy is a form of resistance, and sometimes we don't have to make a statement to make a statement," he said. "Just standing on stage as who we are and take up space."

Their live performance kicks off at the Sofia Theater in midtown Sacramento this Friday night and runs through Sunday. Tickets are still available.