Surveillance video captures theft of classic Chevelle from Sacramento man's garage

A Sacramento man is searching for his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle after surveillance video captured someone breaking into his garage, finding the keys and driving away in the classic muscle car.

James Lopez, who owns the Chevelle, said watching the theft unfold on video was devastating.

"It's like your baby," Lopez said. "So seeing someone violating my house was one thing, but also seeing someone steal something that's kind of dear to your heart is something else."

Surveillance cameras captured the entire theft, which took about two and a half minutes.

Video also shows the suspect walking toward Lopez's home wearing a shirt with "Dad" written on it.

Marc Hinch, a retired California Highway Patrol auto theft investigator helping search for the Chevelle, said the shirt appears to be a University of Houston "Dad" shirt.

"Whoever 'Dad' is, I hope they get him," Lopez said.

Hinch now runs Hinch Investigations and Stolen 911, which works to help recover stolen property.

"Someone knows who that is," Hinch said. "The crook circles don't run very tight. When someone gets in trouble, they start dropping names."

Vehicle thefts have fallen sharply across California. CHP data show thefts dropped about 25% statewide in 2025 compared with the previous year, while Sacramento County saw a 23% decline.

For now, Lopez's Chevelle remains missing.

"They're coming," Lopez said when asked what he would tell the person who has his car. "They're gonna get you."