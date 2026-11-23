As holiday festivities bring larger crowds to bars, clubs and restaurants, the City of Sacramento is offering free training to help nightlife businesses keep customers safe.

The program teaches bartenders, security personnel and other hospitality staff how to recognize potentially dangerous situations and de-escalate conflicts before they turn violent.

For Eli Pitts of The Press Club in Midtown Sacramento, the training is an opportunity to better prepare employees for the challenges that can come with busy nights.

"The nature of the beast is that it can tend to get rowdy," Pitts said.

Pitts said he wants his staff to recognize when a situation needs attention and feel comfortable stepping in before it escalates.

"Our job is to be sensitive and to pay attention and then, where it's appropriate, not be afraid to intervene," he said.

More than a dozen Sacramento businesses have participated in the program, which is offered free through the nonprofit Safe Bar Network.

The one-hour training covers how to prevent over-intoxication, recognize warning signs of potential conflicts and address sexual harassment between customers.

"We want people to have a good time, and the best way to have a good time is feeling safe," Tina Lee-Vogt, Sacramento's nighttime economy manager, said.

Lee-Vogt oversees nightlife regulations in the city. She said the training helps businesses take a more active role in creating safe environments for their customers.

"I think what's really important about this training is it really empowers our venues to be responsible operators," Lee-Vogt said.

Business owners say creating a safe atmosphere can also help attract customers and encourage them to return.

Pitts said he wants The Press Club to be a place where people can enjoy a night out without worrying about feeling uncomfortable or unsafe.

"Our business model is how can we make this a place where people say, 'Let's go to Press Club because it's a good time. We don't have to worry about being hassled,'" he said.

The city also offers bars and restaurants other free training opportunities, including instruction on responding to medical emergencies and opioid overdoses.