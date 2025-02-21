Shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries near Florin, Power Inn roads
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting in south Sacramento Friday evening.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded near Florin and Power Inn roads a little after 7 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.
At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least twice.
The sheriff's office says the victim has been taken to the hospital. The man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Another man was detained at the scene, the sheriff's office says.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.