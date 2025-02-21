Shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries near Florin, Power Inn roads

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting in south Sacramento Friday evening.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded near Florin and Power Inn roads a little after 7 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least twice.

Scene of the shooting investigation. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the victim has been taken to the hospital. The man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Another man was detained at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.