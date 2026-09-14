Sacramento County father, son convicted in armed ATM robberies

A father and son have been convicted in connection with a series of armed robberies at ATM locations across Sacramento County, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Myahl Chapman-Joseph was convicted by a jury of eight counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said. Jurors also found that he personally used a firearm during the robberies.

His father, Deleon Joseph, was convicted of one count of robbery, with jurors finding true an allegation that he was armed with a firearm during the crime, officials said.

Prosecutors said the pair carried out nine robberies between September 9 and December 25, 2023, targeting ATMs at Wells Fargo Bank and Golden 1 Credit Union locations.

During the robberies, Chapman-Joseph wore a mask and ambushed people as they withdrew money from ATMs, officials said. Joseph was found to have acted as the getaway driver.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of both men in February 2024. Investigators later searching the defendants' home found two guns that were used in the robberies.

Chapman-Joseph faces 46 years in state prison sentence, while Joseph faces seven years, officials said. They are scheduled to be sentenced on October 28.