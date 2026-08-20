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Sacramento father arrested after 11-month-old found unresponsive dies at hospital, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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An 11-month-old's father has been arrested after the child was found unresponsive in an apartment in Sacramento last weekend, police said.

On Saturday, Sacramento police said they responded to an apartment along the 500 block of Rivergate Way for reports that an 11-month-old was not responsive. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The child's father, 27-year-old Emari Thompson of Sacramento, was detained by officers. 

After investigating the incident and consulting with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, police said on Thursday that Thompson was arrested and booked into jail on one count of murder. 

The child's identification has not been released.

No other details were available. 

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