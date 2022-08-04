Sacramento family saved by Code Enforcement Officer from burning home

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento family is searching for what to do next after a man helped save them from their burning home.

John Xiong's 10, 8, 7, and 3-year-old children were inside the home on Stevenson Way with their grandmother when the fire started.

"So my son called me," Xiong said. "Dad, dad, the house is on fire."

Sacramento Code Enforcement Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko happened to be driving by and saw the fire. He stopped and ran toward the flames to help.

"It was a lot of smoke, just shooting through the roof and the fire starting to spread over the rooftop," Marmuyenko said.

"And the next thing I see is a kid coming out of the house, and the next thing I see, there's kids behind him, little kids."

The children and their grandmother were able to get out.

Marmuyenko says his greatest fear — wondering if anyone was still inside.

"And I think the older boy, the oldest boy, which I think was 10 years old I think, he described it like, 'yeah this is everyone, this is everyone, there's no one else in the house.'"

Now Xiong says he is worried about what is next for his young children.

"I'm still processing all of this," Xiong said. "It's almost time to go back to school, so I'm concerned about my kids, looking for a place to stay."

The Red Cross is assisting this family with some temporary help. After that, they need to find a long-term solution.

Sac Metro Fire determined the cause to be electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords.