Sacramento faces city budget shortfall, proposes cuts to 46 jobs

The City of Sacramento is proposing dozens of job cuts to help address a $66.2 million budget deficit.

The more than 500-page budget proposal outlines the plan to bridge the funding gap by eliminating 46 filled positions. However, not all employees in those roles will be laid off. Some may be moved to fill other vacant positions, according to the proposal.

There will not be cuts to sworn police or fire personnel, according to budget documents. Like city administrative positions, those roles may be moved into vacant positions.

Several contract changes are also part of the plan, including the end of funding for three Natomas school resource officers and 11 positions associated with a regional transit contract that ended in December and was transferred to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Beyond operations, the city is facing about $2 billion in unfunded capital projects and deferred maintenance needs for city-owned property.

City Council will receive a budget overview next Tuesday, May 5. Final budget approval is scheduled for June 9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.