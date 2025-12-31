Crash near Sacramento's Fab 40s sends 2 people to hospital

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash near the Fab 40s neighborhood in Sacramento on New Year's Eve morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 46th Street and Folsom Boulevard.

Scene of the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one vehicle appears to have been involved. The car ended up lodged between the East Lawn Memorial Park wall and a tree.

First responders say two people were taken to the hospital. No information was available on their conditions.

Folsom Boulevard remains open.