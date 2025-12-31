Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash near Sacramento's Fab 40s sends 2 people to hospital

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash near the Fab 40s neighborhood in Sacramento on New Year's Eve morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 46th Street and Folsom Boulevard.

gds-wed-clean-feed-12312025.jpg
Scene of the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one vehicle appears to have been involved. The car ended up lodged between the East Lawn Memorial Park wall and a tree.

First responders say two people were taken to the hospital. No information was available on their conditions.

Folsom Boulevard remains open. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue