Sacramento company designs body armor for women on the front lines

Whether it's the military or a local police force, more and more women are signing up to serve and protect, but when it comes to the body armor they wear, there are not many options.

When it comes to body armor, comfort has always taken a backseat to safety.

But the people at Extremis Systems, a Sacramento company, are asking why can't you have both? They're actually the first to come out with body armor specifically for women.

"You can see that from the side, there's actually a curve there," said Jenna Landry, the chief revenue officer at Extremis. "Women are an important part of our forces, whether it's military, EMS, law enforcement, fire, interpreters, they're going on the front lines just like men and they should have the proper protection."

"This stops as high as any standard that's out there that needs to be stopped, which is armor-piercing rounds," said Zachary Spencer, the company's chief technology officer.

Spencer said they come in 18 different shapes and sizes and they use a polymer-carbon fiber mix, something that's effective, cheaper, greener, and better fitting, which means better protection.

"There's an initiative now on 30% of women in law enforcement by 2030, so we're really there to support that initiative," Landry said.

They're aiming to do that by closing the gap between comfort and safety for women on the front lines.

"Durability, light weight, and survivability, so we keep you in the fight," Landry said.

The people at Extremis say this eventually won't just be for women. Men are interested in customized plates because they come in different shapes and sizes.