Sacramento Easter egg hunt sponsored by councilmember draws backlash from domestic violence victims

Controversy over a Sacramento councilmember-sponsored Easter egg hunt is drawing backlash from domestic violence victim advocates.

Councilmember Lisa Kaplan is defending the event after she partnered with the organizer Ivy Jones, also known as "Stunna Chipss."

His criminal record, including an active criminal case against him, is leading to scrutiny of the event.

"I've heard about the allegations, I know about charges that have been brought against him," Kaplan said. "One, Mister Jones has to account for that. Two, I am a survivor of domestic violence."

Court documents show Jones is also facing a current charge of felony grand theft from January. He is due in court on April 8, three days after Easter.

The Easter egg hunt festival permit was initially denied by the city, but was appealed by Chipps with the help of Kaplan, who is now also sponsoring the event.

Stunna Chipps has held this Easter event for four years in a row, before the political scrutiny this Easter. CBS13's Steve Large asked him about the new attention he is receiving.

"Is there anything you want to say in this moment about the criminal record about domestic violence now, a message?" Large said.

"Ah, my message I got to say to everybody is, man, don't let your past define who you are today," he said. "I'm showing people that you can do something, you can come from something and mess up in life or whatever you got going in life and also become somebody as well, too."

Paula Gardner is the owner of Bumble Bear Coffee, a non-profit dedicated to victims of violent crime, including domestic violence, and is calling out Kaplan for partnering in the event.

"I believe in second chances, but not like this," Gardner said. "I believe in silent second chances."

A councilmember's partnership, putting a political spotlight on victims' rights, and cracking open controversy on an Easter festival for Sacramento families.