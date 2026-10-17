Sacramento driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in hit-and-run crash

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, police said.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 5300 block of Fruitridge Road Friday. According to police, it was a two-vehicle crash, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found that one of the drivers had left the area.

Officers eventually found the suspect and identified them as 20-Marlon Gomez of Sacramento. Gomez was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The other driver in the crash had minor injuries.