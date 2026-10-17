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Sacramento driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in hit-and-run crash

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, police said.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 5300 block of Fruitridge Road Friday. According to police, it was a two-vehicle crash, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found that one of the drivers had left the area.

Officers eventually found the suspect and identified them as 20-Marlon Gomez of Sacramento. Gomez was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The other driver in the crash had minor injuries.  

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