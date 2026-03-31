Family heirloom sword stolen in Sacramento martial arts studio smash-and-grab

New security video has been released of the break-in at an East Sacramento martial arts studio over the weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at Zen Martial Arts on J Street.

Staff says a family heirloom sword was taken in the smash-and-grab.

"It's visible from the street and maybe it looked like the easy thing to get," said owner Mike Oliver.

The sword that was stolen. Zen Martial Arts

The sword taken was a Wakizashi sword, staff says. The studio says they are willing to give a reward for information that leads to the sword's return.

Sacramento police confirmed they responded to the studio for a burglary report. Crime scene investigators have processed the scene.

No information was available on a possible suspect, however.