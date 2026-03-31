Family heirloom sword stolen in Sacramento martial arts studio smash-and-grab
New security video has been released of the break-in at an East Sacramento martial arts studio over the weekend.
The incident happened early Saturday morning at Zen Martial Arts on J Street.
Staff says a family heirloom sword was taken in the smash-and-grab.
"It's visible from the street and maybe it looked like the easy thing to get," said owner Mike Oliver.
The sword taken was a Wakizashi sword, staff says. The studio says they are willing to give a reward for information that leads to the sword's return.
Sacramento police confirmed they responded to the studio for a burglary report. Crime scene investigators have processed the scene.
No information was available on a possible suspect, however.