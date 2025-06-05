Sacramento's Discovery Park boat launch temporarily closes due to petroleum spill

SACRAMENTO — The boat launch at Sacramento's Discovery Park was closed late Thursday afternoon due to a petroleum spill, officials said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention (OSPR) said it responded to a 24-foot vessel being salvaged in the Sacramento River.

While attempting to remove it from the water, the vessel broke apart and spilled around 20 to 40 gallons of petroleum product.

The OSPR said warmer weather and abundant sunshine helped evaporate the product, which only had a minimal layer of sheen. There were impacts on wildlife in the area. Officials deployed containment equipment as a precaution.

Sacramento County Regional Parks said it would alert the community once the boat ramp is reopened.