Off-duty Sacramento detective stops man with loaded handgun from entering church on Ash Wednesday

A person with a gun was detained while trying to get inside St. Mary's Church in East Sacramento on Ash Wednesday.

Fortunately, no shots were fired, nothing escalated, and the 20-year-old man was disarmed thanks to the keen eye of an off-duty Sacramento detective.

"When I first saw the gun in his hand,... I knew it was not his because of the way he was holding it," said church member Marissa Palombi, who had just attended a service at the church before everything unfolded.

What she was witnessing was the detective holding the gun as he called in backup.

"I am just glad all the kids are safe," Palombi said. "It's wild to think what could have happened if they didn't have him out there."

The Sacramento Police Department said the detective, who was acting as a parent observer at the time, noticed a suspicious man who was trying to enter the church during the 9:30 a.m. service on Ash Wednesday. During their conversation, he located a loaded handgun on him, detained him and called in backup.

"I saw them start to search that car, which is apparently his car," Palombi said as she pointed to a car that was parked near the school.

The church has safety measures in place, such as parent observers positioned inside and outside during services with the doors locked.

"Thank God he was there and on alert," Palombi said about the detective.

St. Mary's school sent an email to parents thanking the detective for his vigilance and for keeping the church community safe as they reflect, pray and fast as they enter Lent.

"It is a reminder to be good and keep the ones you love close," Palombi said.

Police said the 20-year-old had no license to carry that gun, and he could be facing charges for bringing a loaded handgun onto school grounds. Additional charges may be possible.

The department is still investigating what relationship, if any, the man may have had to the church and school, and why he showed up in the first place.