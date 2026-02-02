Sacramento deputies investigate shooting near Bradshaw Road restaurant

A man was hospitalized after a shooting late Monday night on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area around 9:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting near the Pho Bac Hoa Viet restaurant. Authorities said the man found shot at the scene was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be connected to a carjacking and that there may be up to three male suspects involved. No suspect descriptions were released.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.