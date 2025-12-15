Sacramento's troubled Del Rio Trail Bridge now open; ribbon cutting set for Tuesday

A beleaguered new bridge in Sacramento beset by construction issues is now open.

City of Sacramento officials announced last week that construction had been completed on the Del Rio Trail Bridge, which crosses over Interstate 5.

The bridge is the last part of the Del Rio Trail project, which connects south Sacramento to downtown in one continuous road.

Construction issues plagued the bridge, which was originally set to open with the rest of the Del Rio Trail back in May 2024. Inspectors found that the bridge had been improperly built with faulty concrete.

Mountain Methods Incorporated, the contractor who built the bridge, was ordered by the city to tear the faulty bridge down and rebuild it.

City officials estimated that the rebuilt bridge would be open by fall 2025.

Construction was finalized on Dec. 10, and Sacramentans were able to finally use the bridge this past week. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday morning.