All-volunteer patrol program to cover Sacramento's Del Rio Bike Trail

SACRAMENTO — Bike trails in Sacramento will soon have an extra layer of security. The parks department is teaming up with a group of volunteers to begin patrolling the city's bike paths.

The American River Bike Patrol (ARBP) is a volunteer team -- in bright red uniforms -- that stops to assist when people have a flat tire, a broken bike, or need first aid.

Team members have no law enforcement powers, but they keep an eye on the trails and can alert authorities when spotting problems like homeless encampments, loose dogs, and illegal activity.

The team began in 2020, riding along the American River Parkway. Since then, they've expanded to Roseville, Folsom Lake, and El Dorado County.

Now, they're launching a major new expansion effort and will be patrolling more than 70 miles of paths in the city of Sacramento. The new area includes the Del Rio Trail through south Sacramento.

Rich Fowler, an ARBP team leader, lives in the neighborhood and has spotted problems in the past.

"A homeless man had lit fires all along the trail," he said.

They will also be riding along the northern parkway in Del Paso Heights.

Last year, CBS13 first reported that cars were illegally driving on this path, putting pedestrians and bike riders at risk.

"I think there's a lot of concern about what's going on on the trails," Fowler said.

Together, the 110 members ride about 40,000 miles a year and have helped more than 1,700 people with medical emergencies.

"Twice, we've been named the top bike patrol in the nation, and that's saying a lot because there are a lot of bike patrollers across the United States," said ARBP director John Poimiroo.

They rely on donations to pay for supplies, and now they're looking for more members to help patrol this increased response area.

"We're running thin, so recruitment is going to be really important," Fowler said.

The team will begin patrolling Sacramento city paths on May 1, which is also the beginning of the annual Bike Month.