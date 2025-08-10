Watch CBS News
Crime

Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting near Blues Alley and 12th Street

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Sacramento Police said a shooter remains at large after a deadly shooting took place early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police were sent to the area of Blues Alley and 12th Street for a person lying down on the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the person had been shot at least once. According to police, the victim died at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police said he was a man.

Sacramento police said they don't have any information about the shooter.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue