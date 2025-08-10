Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting near Blues Alley and 12th Street

Sacramento Police said a shooter remains at large after a deadly shooting took place early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police were sent to the area of Blues Alley and 12th Street for a person lying down on the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the person had been shot at least once. According to police, the victim died at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police said he was a man.

Sacramento police said they don't have any information about the shooter.