Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting in Arden-Arcade

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Arden-Arcade on Saturday.

Around 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to the 2400 block of Larkspur Lane and found a man who had been shot once in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information is asked to call them at 916-874-5115.