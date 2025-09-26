Watch CBS News
Sacramento County deputies surround home in search of suspect in Taco Bell robbery

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Sacramento County deputies search for suspect after chase, Taco Bell robbery
Sacramento County deputies search for suspect after chase, Taco Bell robbery 00:53

Sacramento County deputies are attempting to bring a suspect in a Taco Bell robbery into custody, saying they believe he may be in a home. 

Around 5 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it had a perimeter set up around a home along the 4300 block of Rio Tinto Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. 

Deputies said they believe a suspect who allegedly robbed a Taco Bell with a gun is believed to be in a home that he crashed into during a short pursuit. However, at this time, deputies have not confirmed if the suspect is inside the home. 

A firearm has not been located, but deputies said they believe the suspect is armed. 

Nearby homes have been evacuated. Four schools — Whitney Avenue Elementary, Pasadena Avenue Elementary, Arcade Middle and Mira Loma High — are in a precautionary shelter-in-place, the San Juan Unified School District said. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. 

