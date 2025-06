The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and injured early Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 9500 block of Osman Way for reports of a shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the leg, and he was taken to the hospital by a family member, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He was shot while walking outside, the Sheriff's Office said, and detectives are investigating.