Sacramento County Sheriff gives "kudos" to Safeway in fight against retail theft

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper is thanking Safeway for its fight against retail theft after a week of calling out other stores for the opposite.

On Facebook Sunday night, the sheriff gave kudos to the grocery store chain and the California Grocers Association.

He said the store reached out to his department letting them know of some ongoing theft issues at several Sacramento locations.

Detectives were able to set up a shoplifting operation. They arrested several people and issued notices of trespass, prohibiting them from coming back to Safeway.

The sheriff said the suspects were not homeless and "indicated they simply didn't think theft was a big deal."

On Thursday, the sheriff posted about Walgreens and Target.

He said those two corporate offices told his deputies to stand down after the local branches called for help.

He says Target told his deputies they couldn't arrest anyone in the store, but to do it all outside.