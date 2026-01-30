Watch CBS News
Crime

Sacramento County sheriff reports fewest homicides in 55 years

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Sacramento County recorded 18 homicides in 2025, the lowest numbers in more than half a century, according to the sheriff's office.

In a statement, Sheriff Jim Cooper said the number of homicides is the lowest number since 1970. 

"Progress like this does not happen by accident.  It happens because of deliberate, disciplined, proactive police work, carried out day after day by Deputies and Detectives who understand the mission," Cooper said.  

The sheriff noted that the last time the number of homicides was this low was when the county had far fewer residents. Sacramento County had about 631,000 residents 55 years ago, compared to more than 1.6 million today.

"More people, more activity, more challenges, yet fewer homicides than at any point in modern history," Cooper added.     

Cooper said a significant part of the homicide drop can be credited to the office's Gang Unit, one of the few remaining standalone units in California targeting gangs. The unit had seized 382 firearms in 2025 alone.

"Dedicated gang enforcement allows us to focus on the small number of individuals responsible for a disproportionate share of violent crime, using intelligence, experience, and precision," said the sheriff.

The numbers do not include homicides in the City of Sacramento. According to Sacramento Police, 42 homicides took place within city limits in 2025, down from 45 in 2024.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue