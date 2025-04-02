Watch CBS News
Wanted suspect detained in Sacramento County after chase, standoff with deputies

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A wanted suspect who barricaded themselves after a chase in the north Sacramento County area has been detained, authorities say. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers tried to contact the suspect just before noon Wednesday and sparking a chase. He was wanted on charges of threats with a gun and assault against a peace officer. 

Deputies noted that they believed he was armed. 

The chase ended near Antelope Road and Tupelo Drive. A SWAT team and other units responded to the scene, surrounding the suspect's vehicle. 

Just before 2 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that they had detained the suspect. 

No other details, including the suspect's name, have been released. 

This is a developing story. 

