Sacramento County pauses reopening Sailor Bar gravel road to traffic

Reopening of Sailor Bar gravel road to traffic put on pause

FAIR OAKS – The reopening of a gravel road to traffic at Sailor Bar has been put on pause.

Sacramento County said it's pausing the reopening of the road as it looks to focus on completing ADA improvements to the restrooms and main parking lot off Illinois Avenue.

"I look forward to working with our Regional Parks staff as they develop an ADA plan for Sailor Bar, and I hope to find ways to partner with groups throughout the County to bring more outdoor education experiences for youth and adults alike to this idyllic space along the river," said Sacramento County District 3 Supervisor Rich Desmond in a statement.

Thursday's announcement comes nearly two weeks after protesters came together to show they want the road to remain closed.

The area was closed to cars and trucks in 2009 and has since turned into a popular walking trail.