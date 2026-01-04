Watch CBS News
Sacramento County partially closes several roads due to flooding

Jose Fabian
Several roads in Sacramento County were partially closed Sunday due to flooding, the county Department of Transportation said.

The flooding affected Sorento Road, Kiefer Boulevard and Scott Road, DOT said.

  • Sorento Road closed between Elverta and Rio Linda roads
  • Kiefer Boulevard closed from Jackson Road, Highway 16, to Kiefer Landfill
  • Scott Road between Boys Ranch and Latrobe roads

The Department of Transportation did not list an estimated time of reopening and advised drivers to call 311 if they see flooded roads. 

