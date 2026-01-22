Sacramento County reports 4 mushroom poisoning cases amid statewide outbreak

Public health officials are urging Californians to stop foraging for mushrooms as dangerous fungi continue to grow following recent wet weather.

On Thursday, Sacramento County Public Health announced that they had recently confirmed four cases of amatoxin poisoning. The cases can be traced to people accidentally eating Death Cap or Western Destroying Angel mushrooms.

Notably, those potentially deadly varieties are easily confused for safe-to-eat mushrooms – prompting the caution from health officials against foraging.

"We understand that people may not realize the risk of mushroom foraging right now, because these mushrooms can closely resemble edible types," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, in a statement. "That's why we're urging residents to avoid wild mushroom foraging altogether and to seek immediate help if exposure is suspected."

No further information was given on the condition of the four Sacramento County cases of amatoxin poisoning, but symptoms can be severe.

Northern and Central California have seen dozens of cases of amatoxin poisoning since November 2025. At least 35 cases have been reported along with four deaths.

Californians are being urged to only eat mushrooms purchased from trusted grocery stores and retailers.