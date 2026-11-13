Sacramento County mother gets 15 years to life for murder of infant daughter

A Sacramento County woman was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of her 8-month-old daughter, whose severe burns went untreated for days before she died.

Kristina Siedlecki was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Oct. 1 in connection with the death of her daughter, Jannah Abughazaleh, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, the baby's father and Siedlecki's husband, Hussein Abughazaleh, placed Jannah in a bath with dangerously hot water, causing severe burns across more than 30% of the baby's body.

When Siedlecki arrived home, Jannah was still in the bathtub. Prosecutors said Siedlecki watched as the baby's skin turned red, then began peeling and blistering.

The burns extended across Jannah's mid-back, buttocks and genital area, and down the backs of her legs to her heels.

Neither parent sought medical attention in the days that followed, previously citing fears over Child Protective Services getting involved. Jannah eventually died from her injuries.

From left: Hussein Abughazaleh and Kristina Siedlecki Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

According to prosecutors, investigators found internet searches on Siedlecki's phone showing she understood the danger of leaving the injuries untreated. They said she avoided getting medical help because she feared being arrested.

On the morning Jannah died, Siedlecki noticed the baby had gone limp and was unresponsive. Jannah was also not breathing. Rather than calling 911, prosecutors said Siedlecki went on social media. Roughly 45 minutes later, her husband had contacted a friend for help.

Prosecutors said Siedlecki's failure to obtain medical care resulted in her daughter's death.

Abughazaleh was also charged in the case but later died after being released from custody on a compassionate release in January 2025.