Measles contact tracing underway in Sacramento County after 100+ children possibly exposed

Public health officials have started contact tracing efforts after more than 100 children were possibly exposed to measles at a Sacramento County event.

The California Department of Public Health says, back on March 4, they were alerted by Sacramento County officials about a child with measles who may have exposed about 130 children to the virus.

Officials say the event was an educational enrichment program in Sacramento County, but no other specifics – including where exactly the event was held – have been released. Leaders of the program have closed the center for the time being, officials say.

So far in 2026, California public health officials say the Sacramento region has seen a total of six confirmed cases of measles.

At least one of the measles cases, out of Placer County, is believed to be linked to travel to South Carolina – a state seeing a massive outbreak where more than 1,100 cases have been confirmed.

California public health officials are urging people to check their immunization status and get vaccinated if they aren't already.