2 unvaccinated Sacramento County children diagnosed with measles, health officials say

Public health officials say they've confirmed two cases of measles in Sacramento County.

On Wednesday, Sacramento County Public Health announced it had confirmed cases of measles in two unvaccinated children – with one of the cases being linked to South Carolina.

"Measles is highly contagious and can easily be brought back into our community through travel," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, in a statement.

Officials believe one of the children contracted measles while traveling to South Carolina. That state is currently experiencing a large measles outbreak, with South Carolina's numbers accounting for the vast majority of the 1,136 confirmed cases in the U.S. this year.

Both of the Sacramento County children who were confirmed with measles were not vaccinated, according to public health officials. The child linked to South Carolina is no longer symptomatic, officials say, while the other child is being treated and is now recovering at home.

Contact tracing is underway for members of the public and hospital staff who were possibly exposed to that second child when they were being treated at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville.

With the Sacramento County cases, there are now 26 confirmed measles cases in California in 2026.