Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County man accused of rape, attempted sodomy

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento County man accused of rape and attempted sodomy is set to appear in court next week.

victor-valenzuela-sac-co-sheriff.jpg
Mugshot of Victor Valenzuela, 65 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Victor Valenzuela, 65, was arrested on Dec. 9 and is being held without bail in the county Main Jail, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Valenzuela was charged with one count of rape, one count of forced penetration with a foreign object and one count of attempted sodomy.

Investigators said the victim is an adult who Valenzuela knew. The sheriff's office said the investigation is being conducted along with the Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau.

Anyone with information related to Valenzuela or this case should contact the sheriff's office.

Valenzuela is set to appear in court on December 20.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.