Sacramento County man accused of rape, attempted sodomy

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento County man accused of rape and attempted sodomy is set to appear in court next week.

Mugshot of Victor Valenzuela, 65 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Victor Valenzuela, 65, was arrested on Dec. 9 and is being held without bail in the county Main Jail, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Valenzuela was charged with one count of rape, one count of forced penetration with a foreign object and one count of attempted sodomy.

Investigators said the victim is an adult who Valenzuela knew. The sheriff's office said the investigation is being conducted along with the Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau.

Anyone with information related to Valenzuela or this case should contact the sheriff's office.

Valenzuela is set to appear in court on December 20.